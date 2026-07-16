Simpson Thacher 'Never' Explained Ill-Fated Deal, Exec Says
By Cara Salvatore ( July 16, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A founder seeking over $100 million from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett over a transaction he says destroyed his insurance services company testified Thursday the law firm provided him no education on various words he wasn't familiar with in the deal....
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