As Law Firms Race To Adopt AI, Cost Concerns Grow

By Phillip Bantz ( July 16, 2026, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP partner Christopher M. Sheaffer hears it all the time from clients: How is his firm using AI tools across its different practice groups? What specific programs are they using? And, cutting to the chase, how, exactly, is the firm's use of AI going to reduce legal fees?...
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