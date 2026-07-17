Johnson Matthey To Give Shareholders £1B From £1.3B Sale

By Dawood Fakhir ( July 17, 2026, 7:09 PM BST) -- Johnson Matthey said Friday that it has completed the £1.33 billion ($1.8 billion) sale of its catalyst technologies arm to U.S. tech company Honeywell, and plans to return £1 billion from the proceeds to its shareholders....
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