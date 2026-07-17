Mich. Panel Says Restitution Doesn't Cover Memorial Jewelry

By Melanie Dorsey ( July 17, 2026, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A western Michigan man convicted of manslaughter cannot be required to reimburse a victim's family for memorial jewelry purchased after the victim's death, a Michigan appellate panel has ruled, holding for the first time that such items do not qualify as "actual funeral and related services" under the state's restitution laws. ...
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