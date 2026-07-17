More Than A Penny Saved, Gunster Atty Debuts Franklin Trove

By Madison Arnold ( July 17, 2026, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Gunster shareholder Zachary Jacobson spends his days advising clients on a variety of real estate transactions from the West Palm Beach, Florida, office of his firm, but the attorney's affinity for America's polymath Founding Father has been garnering more attention than his legal work lately....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.