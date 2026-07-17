Deutsche Bank Can Pursue Billionaire Vik Over $243M Order
By Aaron Keller ( July 17, 2026, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut appeals court on Friday revived a Deutsche Bank lawsuit against billionaire Alexander Vik, concluding that the bank's prior litigation loss did not bar a second lawsuit accusing Vik and his daughter of disrupting a Norwegian software company's share sale designed to partially satisfy a $243 million English court judgment....
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