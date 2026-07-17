Conn. Says Reach Of Law Can't Stop $7.7M Ghost Gun Penalty

By Mike Curley ( July 17, 2026, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Connecticut is again asking a state court to issue a $7.7 million civil penalty against an out-of-state seller of "ghost guns," arguing that the court needn't consider the geographical scope of Connecticut's unfair trade practices law, but that even if it does, the state can reach the seller, and the penalty is appropriate....
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