Pa. District Owed Refund For Improper Water Fees, Court Told

By Jaqueline McCool ( July 20, 2026, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has continued to improperly collect stormwater fees even after a recent Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision found the fees to be illegal taxes, the city's public school district said in a complaint filed Monday, arguing it is entitled to a $1.9 million refund....
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