Pasco Bank Says It Fired Ex-CEO To Preserve Itself

By Sydney Price ( July 21, 2026, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The First National Bank of Pasco pushed back on a suit from its former CEO alleging he was wrongfully terminated for filing a whistleblower report with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, arguing that the bank was within its discretion to fire him for any reason, including to protect the bank from his management practices....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.