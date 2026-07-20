Activist Seeks Mich. Judicial Candidate Records

By Melanie Dorsey ( July 20, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A suburban Detroit political activist who has brought several challenges to candidates and state election rules sued Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and state election officials, claiming they violated the Freedom of Information Act by refusing to provide identity documents filed by a Wayne County judicial candidate. ...
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