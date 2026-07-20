Trump's CFPB Pick Pledges Up To 2-Year Capital One Recusal

By Jon Hill ( July 20, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Brian Johnson, a Capital One executive whom President Donald Trump has tapped to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will temporarily sit out any agency matters that specifically involve the credit card banking giant if confirmed, according to a newly released ethics agreement....
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