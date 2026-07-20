Simpson Thacher Points To Audit Issues In Malpractice Trial
By Cara Salvatore ( July 20, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A corporate founder seeking more than $100 million in a malpractice case against Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP endured a withering cross-examination in Florida state court Monday over his companies' money flows and an auditor's refusal to certify their financial statements two years after the fundraising transaction he believes the firm botched....
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