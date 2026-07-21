London Aims For Global Appeal With Continuous Trading
By Najiyya Budaly ( July 21, 2026, 11:54 AM BST) -- The London Stock Exchange said Tuesday that it will allow worldwide investors to trade on its platform continuously from Monday to Friday to boost its appeal across global time zones....
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