Weil-Led Outsourcer OCS Agrees To Take Over Mitie For £3.1B
By Tom Fish ( July 21, 2026, 12:22 PM BST) -- Outsourcing giant OCS said Tuesday it has agreed to acquire U.K. rival Mitie Group PLC in an all-cash deal valuing the company's equity at £3.1 billion ($4.1 billion)....
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