Norway's Var Energi To Combine With BlueNord In $1.3B Deal

By Al Barbarino ( July 21, 2026, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Norway's Var Energi said Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire BlueNord in a deal valuing the Danish-focused oil and gas producer at about 12.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.3 billion), creating what Var said will be Europe's largest independent oil and gas producer....
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