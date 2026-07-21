Simpson Thacher Caused 'Chaos' With Deal, Jury Hears
By Cara Salvatore ( July 21, 2026, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The former chief financial officer of Patriot National Inc. testified to a Florida jury on Tuesday that "chaos" broke loose as a transaction that Simpson Thacher helped steward for the insurance services company hit public markets and executives found out that its terms differed from their understanding of them....
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