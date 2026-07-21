Blanche Denies Conflict With Family's Firearms Company

By Courtney Bublé ( July 21, 2026, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has close ties through his wife's family to a gun manufacturer that does federal contracting, but he told senators in questions following his confirmation hearing there is no conflict of interest, despite his service on a Justice Department task force aimed at rolling back gun control initiatives around the country....
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