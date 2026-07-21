Squires Pressed On 'Board Of Peace' TM Apps He Withdrew
By Elliot Weld ( July 21, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A Maryland congressman has asked U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires for more information about what he said was his "baffling and legally dubious" push to secure trademark protections for President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace."...
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