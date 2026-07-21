Heritage Coal Trustee Says Ex-Owners Hid Fraud

By Rick Archer ( July 21, 2026, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The liquidating trustee for Heritage Coal and the company that acquired it has sued the mining firm's former owner in Delaware bankruptcy court, accusing them of costing the new owner millions of dollars by concealing that they had been secretly shipping low-grade coal to Heritage's largest customers for years....
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