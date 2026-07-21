DOJ Says Enforcing Colo. Magazine Ban Violates Civil Rights

By Zach Dupont ( July 21, 2026, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The federal government pushed back on Colorado's claim that the statute it cited to challenge the constitutionality of a 2013 Colorado law banning large-capacity magazines is too narrow, arguing Congress intentionally created the statute to be broad and that the law applies to the challenge, according to a response brief filed Tuesday....
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