DOL IG Says Info-Sharing Pacts Lacked Safeguards

By Irene Spezzamonte ( July 22, 2026, 4:44 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of Labor Inspector General Anthony P. D'Esposito testified Wednesday before a U.S. House subcommittee that during the Biden administration, the department shared confidential information with plaintiffs' attorneys without notifying the Wage and Hour Division or the Employee Benefits Security Administration....
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