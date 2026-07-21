Senate Confirms Trade Court Pick Despite Past GOP Posts

By Courtney Bublé ( July 21, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate voted 50-48 Tuesday evening to confirm Kara Westercamp, associate counsel to the president, to the U.S. Court of International Trade, who said during her confirmation in March she regretted her past social media posts critical of Republicans, including Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Susan Collins, R-Maine, and the late Lindsey Graham, R-S.C....
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