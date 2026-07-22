2 Charged In Alleged $52.7M COVID-19 Tax Scheme

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( July 22, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Two men have been indicted in Pennsylvania on allegations that they participated in a multistate conspiracy to bilk the government out of $52.7 million in a COVID-19-related false tax return scheme, according to federal prosecutors....
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