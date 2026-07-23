After Wash. Ruling, Paid Claim May Not End Bad Faith Risk

By Rishabh Agny ( July 23, 2026, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Washington is a difficult jurisdiction for insurers, in part because of the Insurance Fair Conduct Act. The June 16 decision from the Washington Court of Appeals, Division II, in Labeaume v. First National Insurance Co. of America adds more heat....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.