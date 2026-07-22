Retired Judges Rip Bid To Ban Foreign-Born Federal Judges

By Courtney Bublé ( July 22, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A group of 58 retired federal judges, appointed by presidents of both parties, on Wednesday came out strongly against recent proposals from Republican lawmakers that would require federal judges to be natural-born U.S. citizens and relinquish any citizenship that is not of the United States....
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