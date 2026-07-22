Canadian Solar Sued Over NC Plant's Development Hiccups
By Keith Goldberg ( July 22, 2026, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Solar developer Canadian Solar Inc. has been sued by a buyer of one of its projects who claims the company reneged on a pledge to secure a project site approval and stuck it with millions of dollars in remediation costs....
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