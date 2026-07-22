Pa. Justices Say Resisting Arrest Case Lacked Valid Warrant
By Matthew Santoni ( July 22, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has held that convicting someone for resisting arrest when officers are trying to follow a warrant requires proof the underlying warrant was valid — vacating the conviction of a man arrested after a police database and dispatcher said he had bench warrants in his name....
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