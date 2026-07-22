Gene Therapy Co. Inks Better Ch. 11 Financing Deal
By Rick Archer ( July 22, 2026, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Sangamo Therapeutics on Wednesday told a Delaware bankruptcy judge it has negotiated new Chapter 11 financing that will provide the biotechnology company with more money at a lower interest rate and asked permission to take out the new loan....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.