Gov't Attys May Face Broader Duty To Report Misconduct

By Alison Knezevich ( July 22, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing the government could face "more demanding" obligations to disclose misconduct by people within their client organizations than attorneys representing private entities, according to an ethics opinion issued Wednesday by the American Bar Association....
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