Colo. Energy Co., Meter Maker Settle $750K Equipment Suit

By Zach Dupont ( July 22, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Colorado energy and gas company reached a settlement with the Canadian company it accused in state court of selling it nearly $750,000 worth of faulty multiphase flow meters and ignoring requests for a refund, according to a notice of settlement. ...
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