Securities Class Action Deals On Target To Hit 6-Year High

By Katryna Perera ( July 22, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The value of class action settlements is on track to reach a six-year high of $4.4 billion, fueled in part by a handful of "mega settlements" and other high-dollar deals, a Cornerstone Research report released Wednesday said. ...
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