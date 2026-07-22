House Republicans Urge Fed To Speed Up Bank M&A Reviews

By Jon Hill ( July 22, 2026, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Republicans on the House Financial Services Committee are calling on the Federal Reserve to explore what else can be done to speed up its bank merger reviews, urging it to look into clearing long-delayed applications and allowing more approvals without a board vote....
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