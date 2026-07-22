Ex-Pink Energy CEO Offers $575K To Exit Solar Fraud Case
By Susan Smiley ( July 22, 2026, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs in a fraud class action against a now-defunct solar energy company asked a Michigan federal judge on Wednesday to approve a settlement between the class and just one of the 10 defendants accused of ripping off home solar customers....
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