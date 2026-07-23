Mich. Parent Tells 6th Circ. School Limited Her Free Speech
By Susan Smiley ( July 23, 2026, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a Michigan parental rights advocate told a Sixth Circuit panel on Thursday that a cease and desist letter from a Lowell Area Schools administrator barring her from contacting teachers directly violated the parent's First Amendment rights, even though the letter provided a process for Stefanie Boone to communicate through administrators....
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