Senate Confirms 2 Judges, Advances Ohio And Colo. Picks

By Courtney Bublé ( July 23, 2026, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Thursday voted 48-47 to confirm Judge Daniel Traynor of the District of North Dakota to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit and 49-44 to confirm Antonio M. Pozos, a partner at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, as a judge for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania....
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