Simpson Thacher Warned Co. About Deal Terms, Jury Told
By Cara Salvatore ( July 23, 2026, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A retired Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP partner who handled the fundraising vehicle alleged to have destroyed Patriot National Inc. told a Florida jury Thursday that he flagged deal terms that later became detrimental to the insurance services company....
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