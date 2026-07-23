Judge's Deportation Probe 'Off The Rails,' DOJ Tells DC Circ.

By Britain Eakin ( July 23, 2026, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration urged the full D.C. Circuit to either order U.S. District Judge James Boasberg to terminate his criminal contempt inquiry into the administration's Alien Enemies Act removals last year, or order him to forgo live testimony in the probe....
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