DOL Chief Nom Sonderling To Get Full Senate Vote

By Irene Spezzamonte ( July 30, 2026, 10:35 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee voted Thursday in favor of sending acting Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling's nomination to the full Senate for a confirmation vote, despite Democrats' concerns during a recent hearing about the department's proposed wage and hour rules....
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