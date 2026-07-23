Colo. Panel Clarifies Worker Retaliation Claim Requirements

By Rachel Konieczny ( July 23, 2026, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Court of Appeals held for the first time Thursday that two Colorado statutes meant to close gender pay gaps do not require workers to allege gender discrimination, partially reviving a former human services caseworker's retaliation case against the county department she had worked for....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.