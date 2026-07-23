Patent Atty Sues USPTO Over 'Flawed' Disciplinary Procedure

By Hailey Konnath ( July 23, 2026, 11:15 PM EDT) -- An Ohio patent lawyer Thursday accused the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office of using an unlawful "pay for play" system for its disciplinary proceedings against attorneys, claiming the disciplinary proceedings are "inherently biased" and rigged against him and others facing discipline....
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