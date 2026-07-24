UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Megan Norcott ( July 24, 2026, 6:19 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen financial advice firm Smith Square Partners sue ailing social housing company Home REIT, Pogust Goodhead hit with a contract claim by one of its investors, and Entain faced with its latest claim in expanding litigation linked to alleged bribery at its former Turkish business....
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