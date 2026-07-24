Ex-File Clerk Sues Philly Public Defender Office For Bias

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( July 24, 2026, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A former file clerk for the Defender Association of Philadelphia sued the organization Friday for discrimination, alleging she faced retaliation for going out on leave to address her parents' health conditions as well as termination because of her age....
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