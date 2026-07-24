Ex-Immigration Judge Says Firing Is Part Of Biased Anti-DEI Push
By Bonnie Eslinger ( July 24, 2026, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A former immigration judge has sued the U.S. Department of Justice in California federal court claiming she was pushed off the bench because she is Black and female, and previously advocated for immigrant clients as an attorney — and saying dozens of similarly situated judges were also fired or denied permanent positions....
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