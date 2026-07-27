Conn. Panel Says Bad Atty Advice Warrants New Murder Trial

By Parker Quinlan ( July 27, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut appeals court granted a new trial to a man convicted of murder after finding that during initial plea negotiations, an attorney representing him gave him bad advice on whether his codefendant would testify in his case....
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