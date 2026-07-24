Mich. Justices Say Open Meeting Not Needed For Pot Permit

By Melanie Dorsey ( July 24, 2026, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The city manager of a Detroit suburb did not violate Michigan's Open Meetings Act by privately evaluating and ranking applicants for the city's limited recreational marijuana licenses, the Michigan Supreme Court has ruled, reversing an appellate decision....
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