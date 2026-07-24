Patriot National CEO Wasn't Simpson Thacher Client, Jury Told
By Madison Arnold ( July 24, 2026, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Another Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP attorney took the stand Friday in a Florida malpractice trial brought by the founder of Patriot National Inc. to push back on the idea the founder was actually a client of the firm in the time leading up to his insurance services company declaring bankruptcy....
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