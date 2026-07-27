Cannabis In The Courts: A Midyear Litigation Review

By Sam Reisman ( July 27, 2026, 2:42 PM EDT) -- In the first half of 2026, lawsuits taking aim at recent federal shifts in cannabis policy, a federal ban on marijuana users owning firearms and purported residency criteria in state cannabis licensure programs were argued in multiple courts across the country....
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