Pipe Inventor Says Other Parties Unneeded In Patent Suit

By Mike Curley ( July 28, 2026, 12:42 PM EDT) -- The inventor of the Digger One Hitter smoking pipe is urging a Michigan federal court not to throw out his patent infringement claims against S&E Distributor Inc., saying the defendants are wrong to insist he has no right to sue....
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