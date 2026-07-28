W.Va. Coal Plant Hits Ch. 11, Blames Ex-Leaders

By Ben Zigterman ( July 27, 2026, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The owner of a West Virginia coal-fired power plant filed for Chapter 11 relief Monday with more than $70 million of funded debt and plans to sell the facility, with the new management installed earlier this year accusing former executives of misconduct....
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