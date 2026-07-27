Verano Unit Accused Of Infringing Cannabis Extraction Patent

By Gina Kim ( July 27, 2026, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of cannabis giant Verano Holdings LLC was hit with a patent infringement suit in Virginia federal court Monday accusing it of ripping off a California company's pioneering technology using safer, low-temperature ethanol extraction processes to obtain oils and compounds from cannabis, which helps avoid the risk of fires or explosions. ...
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